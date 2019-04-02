Maera Mishra-Adhyayan Summan getting married? Read on to know...

MUMBAI: Maera Mishra has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She came into limelight for her stint in Splitsvilla season 11. She also acted in the Star Plus show, Ishqbaaaz.

Her personal life has also grabbed headlines. She is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Adhyayan Summan. In fact, since a long time, the couple has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures on social media, and when the lady was asked about the same, she had said to media, "Well, it is quite visible on social media, but we really don't wish to talk more about it. I've known him for a while."

Now, Maera stunned everyone with her new post via which she announced that she is getting married soon. She posted, "So finally i am getting married to the love of my life, I need all your blessings and love for this new beginning "[sic].

Well, if you are curious about her wedding date, then here’s the twist!

Maera revealed to India Forums, “I was fooling around and I tried to fool my friends. Some of them got fooled while some caught me."

Yes, it was just an April Fool stance!!!