Mahakaali team celebrates the completion of 50 episodes

It is celebration time on the sets of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Mahakaali - Anth hi Aarambh Hai. The show has completed its 50th episode and is already a favorite of the audience.

The team was in a mood to rejoice during this occasion and a special cake-cutting session was organised on the set. The show’s lead actor, Pooja Sharma cut the cake along with the rest of the team. This was followed by other celebrations too.

“This is a special time for us. Mahakaali is a very special show and is close to our hearts. "I would like to thank the audience and our fans for liking the show and bringing us to this point,” thanks Pooja.