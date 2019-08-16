Mahamaya’s 500 year old curse comes back to haunt her! Revealed in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

MUMBAI: Succeeding the leap, &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini brought alive a completely new change in the storyline with supernatural forces taking over the story. Leaving her royal avatar behind, Nilambari (Deepshikha Nagpal) has now gyrated into an evil sorceress – Mahamaya who possesses exceptional power and strength. Adding to her supernatural strength is her pawn; Adhiraj (Ankit Raaj) who as per her wishes aims to seek revenge from Naagraj Bhujang (Meer Ali) and Mohini (Heena Parmar )who is introduced as the only Naagin that can destroy all the evil ploys of Mahamaya.

With the Nagpanchami track quickly gaining pace, Mahamaya and Adhiraj discover that Mohini is an ‘Icchadhaari Naagin’. The upcoming episodes will reveal the true motives of all these characters as also the viewers will now find out the backstory between the warring Mahamaya and Naagraj Bhujang. On this propitious occasion, the forgotten history of Mahamaya is about to unravel, and this exposé is potent to shock the viewers. The track will witness that when Mohini leaves for her Nag Panchami Puja, Mahamaya followed by Adhiraj start chasing her followed by Mahamaya who aims Khanjar at her and injures her with intentions of outing that Mohini is indeed an Ichchadhari Naagin. The plot intensifies when the 500 year old curse metamorphosizes Mahamaya into a spider to Adhiraj’s utter shock. It is then that Mahamaya comes out clean to Adhiraj and apprises him with the curse bestowed on her for which Bhujang is responsible.



Talking about bringing alive yet another layer to her character Deepshikha said, “Playing the villain in a supernatural show isn’t easy. Nilambari’s character has many layers which have been slowly and gradually surfacing throughout the story. But now, everything goes back to the start where she will reveal her true self and establish the curse that was bestowed on her that changed her life 500 years ago. All the missing pieces of her enmity with Bhujang will now be explained when she turns into a spider. The upcoming episodes are filled with mystery and loads of drama, which the viewers are going to love.”