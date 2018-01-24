Mahasangam special: Adiraj to break ties with Devi; Aarav to learn about Bhootu and Mansi’s truth

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Mahasangam of two shows always doubles up the excitement quotient of the television viewers.

It is always exciting to look forward to your favourite characters from different shows coming under the same roof and Zee TV has always experimented with Mahasangam.

This time the two dramas that came together to entertain the viewers were Bhootu (Esselvision) and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Productions).

The makers have started airing the Mahasangam from last Monday and it will continue the entire week. Now to double up your excitement, TellyChakkar brings the exciting update from the special track.

According to the plot, Suchi (Sana Amin Sheikh) and Devi (Yesha Rughani) will join hands to help each other.

In the upcoming episodes, Suchi will reveal the truth about Bhootu to Aarav (Kinshuk Mahajan) that she is a spirit and only she can feel her presence. She will also expose Mansi in front of Aarav and prove that she was the one who killed Bhootu. Mansi will be held behind the bars while Suchi and Aarav will accept each other.

On the other hand, Adhiraj (Krrip Suri) will learn about Devi’s fake pregnancy. The angry man will break all ties with her. Later, Devi will seek Bhootu’s help to reconcile with Adhiraj.

Are you enjoying watching the Mahasangam of Bhootu and Jeet Gayi?

Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below.