Mahasangam and Mahaepisodes are always exciting to watch!

And Zee TV’s Mahasangam special episodes are always intriguing and interesting. The channel will now churn out some entertaining drama in its shows Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) and Aisi Deewangi (Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment).

According to our sources, the integration will have Janmashtami special where Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and Shaurya (Karan Vohra) will come to Prem (Pranav Misshra) and Tejaswini’s (Jyoti Sharma) town in search of someone.

The duo will bump into each other and later all the four of them will try to locate that person.

When we contacted Jyoti, she shared, “It was fun shooting with Samiksha and Karan. I got along very well Samiksha and I think she is a wonderful girl and it fun to be around with her.”

Samiksha and Karan have come down to Mumbai to shoot for this particular integration episode and it will mostly air on 15 August (2017).