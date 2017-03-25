Hot Downloads

News

Mahesh Bhatt, KJo 'excited' about Mohit Suri's TV debut

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2017 11:31 AM

Filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar have praised director Mohit Suri and shared that they are excited about his debut on the small screen with the forthcoming TV show "Nach Baliye 8".

Suri will be seen as a judge on the show alongside actress Sonakshi Sinha and ace choreographer Terence Lewis.

"We have sufficient talent in our country, but the ability to find that talent lies with very few. One of them is Mohit Suri. He is a sensitive director and a passionate one. Music is an integral part of his movies. He is able to judge the real emotions and is perfect to be the judge on ‘Nach Baliye 8'," Bhatt said in a statement.

Karan said: "Mohit Suri is an ace director of the country and has given blockbusters, each of them different from the other. I am excited to see him in this new role of playing a judge on ‘Nach Baliye 8'."

Suri has directed films like "Zeher", "Kalyug", "Awarapan", "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain".

"Nach Baliye 8" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Mahesh Bhatt, KJO, Karan Johar, excited, Mohit Suri, TV debut, Nach Baliye 8, Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis,

