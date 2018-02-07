Mahesh Shetty the 'Anjaan' in Discovery JEET’S show; Abigail Pande joins the cast

Mumbai: Discovery Communications’ entertainment GEC, Discovery JEET, is all set to launch in few days. The upcoming channel is already getting rave reviews for its clutter-breaking content. Out of the many shows, one is an episodic based series 'Anjaan.' The series is produced by Lotus Talkies, which is known for programs like Yeh Hai Aashiqui.



The show is ready to go on air from 12 February and the viewers only know the two leads in it. Till now everyone is just aware of Gashmeer Mahajani and Heena Parmar being the two protagonists. However, TellyChakkar has exclusively found out that there’s a lot more than what the makers are revealing.



According to a credible source, the show won’t just comprise of the two protagonists but, also a powerful antagonist. “There is a character which is going to be the external evil force. The main leads will have to fight this character,” a source explains.



Well, this was something that was kept under the wraps quite tightly. TellyChakkar has found that an evil character named Vanraj will play the 'Anjaan' i.e. the unknown, who will create ruckus.



To essay this role, makers have already roped in TV actor Mahesh Shetty. The actor has been a part of many TV shows like Pavitra Rishta (2010), Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2013), Kalash (2015) and many more. Apparently, he fit the bill for the role and was an apt choice. He is already done with 80% of the shooting.



Furthermore, popular TV actress Abigail Pande, who has been away from daily soaps, has also become a part of the show. She will start as a recurring character, however, through the course of the storyline, she will turn a regular.



“She has a pivotal role in the narrative,” a source reveals. The actress started her career from Kya Dil Mein Hai (2017) and in her decade long journey, she has thoroughly entertained the audience. The 25 years old, TV actress was last seen dancing with her love partner Sanam Johar in dance reality series Nach Baliye 8.



Both the actors remained unavailable for comment. The makers and the channel tried their best to keep both the actors’ involvement concealed, however, it’s quite hard to hide things from TellyChakkar.



Are you excited to see Abigail and Mahesh back on screen? The ghost hunter series will go on air from 12 February.