News

Mahhi Vij’s pregnancy announcement will make you go awww!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 04:29 PM

MUMBAI: Adorable couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirmed the news of embracing parenthood.

Jay and Mahhi got hitched in 2010 and have now officially confirmed that they are expecting their first child.

The to-be-parents shared the good news on a social media platform by sharing a cute picture along with the post.

Take a look!

Tags > Mahhi Vij, pregnancy announcement, Jay Bhanushali, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

past seven days