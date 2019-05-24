Mahhi Vij’s pregnancy announcement will make you go awww!

MUMBAI: Adorable couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirmed the news of embracing parenthood.
Jay and Mahhi got hitched in 2010 and have now officially confirmed that they are expecting their first child.
The to-be-parents shared the good news on a social media platform by sharing a cute picture along with the post.
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
There once was a girl n that girl met a boy they found living as two was a life full of joy these two happy lovebirds this couple this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare they cuddled up closer made room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three WHEN TWO BECAME THREE @ijaybhanushali #baby #comingsoon #cantwait #mine
View this post on Instagram
9 months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. 9 months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. 9 months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you @mahhivij announcing our 1st production together COMING SOON 2019 #parenthood #father #happiness #mother #baby #pregnant #newborn #lovemywife #biggestgift #happyfamily
Which look suits Shaheer Sheikh the best?
Which Naagin couple is your favorite?
Add new comment