News

Mahie Gill to return with ALTBalaji’s next titled ‘Fixer’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 04:34 PM

MUMBAI: After giving a stellar performance in one of the most successful ALTBalaji web series - Apharan, Mahie Gill is gearing up to star in ALTBalaji’s next. Mahie Gill is all set to star in ALTBalaji’s next web series titled ‘Fixer.’. This time around, viewers will see her in a whole new avatar since she has been roped in to play a pivotal role. Her character, Surekha Malik is of a quintessential housewife albeit with a comic twist. Her character, much like a stereotypical housewife loves to dress well and chat up with people. However, her unintentional humour and faux pas will leave the audience in splits.

On returning to ALTBalaji, Mahie Gill shares, “Working with ALTBalaji for Apharan has been a wonderful experience. It feels really great to work with Ekta Kapoor and I trust her completely. My character in ALTBalaji's next web series 'Fixer' series is of a simple housewife who loves to dress well and has a good sense of humour. I am looking forward to play this simple yet complex character."

ALTBalaji’s Fixer delivers a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer. This thriller featuring a captivating plot with comedy and drama is certainly going to be one amusing offering, which you wouldn't want to miss!

Tags > Mahie Gill, return, ALTBalaji, Fixer, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days