Mahie Gill to return with ALTBalaji’s next titled ‘Fixer’

MUMBAI: After giving a stellar performance in one of the most successful ALTBalaji web series - Apharan, Mahie Gill is gearing up to star in ALTBalaji’s next. Mahie Gill is all set to star in ALTBalaji’s next web series titled ‘Fixer.’. This time around, viewers will see her in a whole new avatar since she has been roped in to play a pivotal role. Her character, Surekha Malik is of a quintessential housewife albeit with a comic twist. Her character, much like a stereotypical housewife loves to dress well and chat up with people. However, her unintentional humour and faux pas will leave the audience in splits.

On returning to ALTBalaji, Mahie Gill shares, “Working with ALTBalaji for Apharan has been a wonderful experience. It feels really great to work with Ekta Kapoor and I trust her completely. My character in ALTBalaji's next web series 'Fixer' series is of a simple housewife who loves to dress well and has a good sense of humour. I am looking forward to play this simple yet complex character."

ALTBalaji’s Fixer delivers a story that focuses on the life of a tainted ATS officer from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of Mumbai's movie mafia and industrialists, and soon becomes a fixer. This thriller featuring a captivating plot with comedy and drama is certainly going to be one amusing offering, which you wouldn't want to miss!