News

Mahir Pandhi bags MX Player's Pavan Pooja

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 May 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

We already reported about Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt, Geetika Vidya, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Aachal Chandel bagging MX Player’s upcoming web-series titled Pavan Pooja.

The web-show will be based on a couple named Pavan and Pooja, and the journey will be narrated in three phases: young, middle, and old.

The young and middle-aged Pavan and Pooja will be portrayed by talented actors Sharman and Gul respectively, while veteran actors Jackie and Neena will be seen as the old Pavan and Pooja.

Now, the latest update is that the winner of Colors Infinity’s Top Model India Season 1, Mahir Pandhi will make his acting debut with the project.

A source close to the project said, 'Mahir will be seen along with Natasha Bharadwaj and Taruk Raina.'

We couldn’t connect with Mahir for his comment.

