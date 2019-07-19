News

Maisha Dixit to join Madhirakshi Mundle in Jai Ma Vaishno Devi?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: It’s raining breaking news on TellyChakkar!

We already reported about actress Madhirakshi Mundle and actor Hrishikesh Pandey being in talks for Star Bharat’s upcoming show titled Jai Ma Vaishno Devi.

Star Bharat was quite keen on launching a show on Vaishno Devi. Talks were on for one a year ago, but things did not work out.

However, our sources have informed us that Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon launch the show. Esteemed writer Utkarsh Naithani will apparently associate with this project. Utkarsh has been a part of many mythological shows like RadhaKrishn and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Now, the latest update is that actress Maisha Dixit, who was last seen in Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has been approached to play the character of Vaishnavi in the show. Maisha played the young Mishti Khanna, that is, Mauli and Kunal’s daughter in the show and was loved for her acting and cute looks.

We couldn’t connect with Maisha for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Jai Ma Vaishno Devi, Maisha Dixit, Hrishikesh Pandey, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Madhirakshi Mundle, Utkarsh Naithani,

