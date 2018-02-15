Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal to enter Tenali Rama

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Feb 2018 01:36 PM

Mumbai: Every week we see talented bunch of actors joining the team of SAB TV’s Tenali Rama (Contiloe).

This time the makers have roped in the veteran actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who is also a retired Army Major. He is a big name in the entertainment industry.

From Bollywood to television, he has had a flying career. In TV space Bikramjeet is still remembered for his stint in Anil Kapoor’s 24 and Reporters while his Bollywood work is incredible.

Now, we have learnt that Bikramjeet is going to join epic drama Tenali Rama. He will play King Dhananjay who would belong from a different state.

What do you think of Tenali Rama?

When TellyChakkar tried getting in touch with the actor, he asked us to call later for a comment.

Bikramjeet has begun shooting from today and this particular episode will air next onwards. 

Tags > SAB TV, Tenali Rama, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Anil Kapoor, Bollywood, Army Major,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's...

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's Comedy High School
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days