Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal to enter Tenali Rama

Mumbai: Every week we see talented bunch of actors joining the team of SAB TV’s Tenali Rama (Contiloe).

This time the makers have roped in the veteran actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who is also a retired Army Major. He is a big name in the entertainment industry.

From Bollywood to television, he has had a flying career. In TV space Bikramjeet is still remembered for his stint in Anil Kapoor’s 24 and Reporters while his Bollywood work is incredible.

Now, we have learnt that Bikramjeet is going to join epic drama Tenali Rama. He will play King Dhananjay who would belong from a different state.

What do you think of Tenali Rama?

When TellyChakkar tried getting in touch with the actor, he asked us to call later for a comment.

Bikramjeet has begun shooting from today and this particular episode will air next onwards.