Major drama in ZEE TV's Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Sabeena convinces Zara and Kabeer to be friends with each other and follow a routine of friendship. Zara on her way to home gets a call from a cab driver who she has met before that his brother-in-law is unfairly divorcing her sister making use of the triple talaq shariya rule.

Zara goes there with Kabeer and stops him making him aware of the triple talaq bill passed. Zara has taken part in a fashion competition and Kabeer is helping her in that. Zara calls Kabeer to a place to show him her designs.

Kabeer is waiting there on the day of Eid-ul-Azha. Rukhsar has conspired against Kabeer and Zara. Kabeer is thrown into a well as a part of the conspiracy and held hostage so that Zara withdraws her name from the fashion competition.

ZEE TV Ishq Subhan Allah , telecast at 10 pm - Monday to Friday is produced by Dheeraj Kumar, Zuby Kochar and Sunil Gupta of Creative Eye Ltd .