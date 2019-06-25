Major fight between Mishti and Pari in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: Voot show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode.
Mishti has finally come to the conclusion that she needs to sacrifice her love for Ruhaan.
Meanwhile, Pari too decides to sacrifice her love for Ruhaan for Mishti's sake. Amidst all this, Veer calls Mishti and informs her that Pari is aware of Mishti and Ruhaan’s hook up.
Shockingly, Mishti confronts Pari. The latter reveals that she is aware of Ruhaan and Mishti’s love.
Mishti denies her love for Ruhaan, but Pari asks her to not lie.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.
Meanwhile, the first season of Silsila aired on Colors and was one of the most talked about and controversial shows.
The finite series was extended owing to its popularity.
Now, season 2 of the show will soon bid adieu to viewers.
The show has an ensemble cast that includes Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh, and Rohan Gandotra.
