Major fight drama to keep you entertained in Santoshi Maa

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 07:04 PM

Loyal viewers of &TV’s Santoshi Maa (Rashmi Sharma) will see a high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

Audience has already witnessed Devi Poulomi (Debina Bonnerjee) creating trouble for Santoshi (Ratan Rajpoot)-Dhairya (Ayaz Ahmed). However, now, Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh) would get angry on Poulomi.

As per a reliable source, Santoshi Maa would be depressed for not being able to do anything for her devotee, Santoshi. The goddess would come to know about Devi Poulomi troubling Santoshi and her family.

Hence, she would question Poulomi about the same, resulting in a fight between the two. The viewers will be in for a visual treat as Santoshi Maa and Poulomi’s tandav would be the highlight of the episode.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming sequence?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach Gracy for her comment.

Tags > Santoshi Maa, Poulomi, &TV, TV show, Debina Bonnerjee, Ratan Rajpoot, Ayaz Ahmed, Gracy Singh, fight,

