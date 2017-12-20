Hot Downloads

Major fire break out on the sets of The Voice India Kids 2

20 Dec 2017 05:22 PM

A short circuit sparked off fire on the sets of &TV’s popular show The Voice India Kids on Tuesday, while shooting the New Year special episode. Neha Kakkar and Badshah had also joined the judges for this year end special episode. After Neha performed on the song Kala Chashma, in an unfortunate turn of events the set caught fire during her act. The accident took place at the waiting area which is right adjacent to the PCR and stage. The shoot was on and fortunately no one got hurt. Within few minutes of the fire, the kids and the judges along with the crew were made to evacuate. The shoot was halted for almost 2 hours. Luckily, The Voice India Kids set is equipped with fire safety measures and the situation was under control in the given time.

While the team was assessing, the damages done on the set due to the fire, here’s what the coaches and celebrity guest had to say about the situation. When asked the celebrity guest Neha Kakkar about the same, she said “We were performing on the song Kala Chashma, and there is line in the song ‘aag laga de baby fire’. Just when we got done with the song the set caught fire. So the shoot was halted and I hope everyone is safe and sound. I hope everything is been well taken care of.”

Adding further, Coach Papon said “The kids sang so well that there was literally a fire on the set. On a serious note, everything is under control and thankfully the production has taken good care of things.” Concerned about everyone’s wellbeing, Palak Muchhal added “Thanks to the safety measures that we have on the set, the fire didn’t spread and it was all taken care of on time.”





