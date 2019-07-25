News

MAJOR MISUNDERSTANDING for Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

25 Jul 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors’ Kut) has been gaining immense popularity among the viewers. It is currently leading up to Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) reunion, and KaIra fans cannot wait to see this happen.

Rumours are rife that Aditya (Romit Sharma) will meet Naira at a temple and inform Kartik that she is alive.

The current track of the show revolves around Naira visiting Udaipur for Kairav’s medical treatment.

In the upcoming episodes, Naira visits the hospital with Kairav. Kartik and Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) also end up in the hospital to meet the latter’s friend, who is also Kairav’s doctor.

Naira is hurt seeing both of them together. In a turn of events, Kartik helps Vedika from falling and holds her, which disappoints Naira, as she thinks that Kartik has happily moved on with Vedika.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

