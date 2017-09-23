The upcoming season of Bigg Boss is just eight days away and the enigma around the show is still maintained. The buzz about the show is minimal however what we have heard is that all of this is a master plan.

According to our little birdie, unlike previous seasons, EndemolShine India is extremely cautious this year. “The makers want to keep the suspense of the show till the beginning of the show; therefore all the names that are out in the media won’t be part of the glass-walled house.”

A credible insider informed us, whichever names of celebrities and commoners are out in the media won’t be part of the 11 season. The makers want to bring in surprising names in the house this year. “Even after signing the contract if the name of a celebrity / commoner is leaked in media, the makers won’t be taking them as contestants.”

Our source went ahead to confirm that contrary to the reports TV actor Niti Taylor won’t be part of the Salman Khan’s show. Moreover, the makers have already started hunting for replacements for names that have been reported by the media.

Apparently, Nandish Sandhu, Vikrant Rajput (Monalisa’s husband), Abhishek Malik, Niti Taylor, Harsh Beniwal, Pearl V Puri, Varun Sood and Achint Kaur won’t be part of the show.

So if you are wondering about names like Hina Khan, our little birdie said, “Such big names are a delight for the makers and the channel. So if their names are out in media they won’t be eliminated but if any commoner or any mediocre celebrity’s name is leaked in media, they’ll be replaced despite signing the contract.”

This is a big step that the channel and the makers are taking. The idea is to make sure that none of the contestants names are leaked before the show gets on-air.

This bold move will surely be surprising for the viewers. however, the big question is, will it work? The hype around the show is minimal for this year therefore only explosive contestants can make it up for this season.

