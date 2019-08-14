News

THIS makes Deepika Singh nostalgic about Diya Aur Baati Hum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh is one of the well-known television actresses. She was seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum and currently, she is seen on Colors’ Kawach 2.

Speaking about her previous show, she played the role of an IPS officer Sandhya in it. Now, as she dressed up her son in the uniform of an Army Officer for his school's function, she got nostalgic.

The actress took to her social media page and posted a picture wherein she can be seen posing with her son, who looks cute as a button in the uniform. In her post, she shared how she feels immense gratitude towards the Indian army and police for safeguarding the citizens, and putting their nation before them. She added she realised this while she shot for her show, Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Her post read, "Got nostalgic today seeing my baby, Soham as an Army Officer with the help of my sister @anamika.aashi11 as I was busy shooting. Remembering my DABH days when I had the privilege to play the role of an IPS Officer and carrying the uniform proudly. It reminded me how grateful I use to feel towards our Indian Army & Police during every shot."

She added, "We are all safe today just because they are protecting us without thinking of their safety. I feel very fortunate as an actor that I got a chance to portray the role of an Indian Cop and my Salute to the Indian Police & Indian Army. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Deepika Singh, Colors tv, Kawach 2, IPS officer Sandhya, army officer, Diya Aur Baati Hum, television actresses,

