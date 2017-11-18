Comedian-actor Rajiv Thakur, who is seen playing a double role in TV show "Tera Baap Mera Baap", says he feels proud when he brings smiles on people's faces.

"I simply expect to give tonnes of comedy! Watching and knowing that you can bring a smile on people's face is a proud feeling. Stress has been ruling around in most of the people's mind... in such situation to make them happy is what makes me feel content," Rajiv said in a statement.

Rajiv said he is enjoying playing a double-role in the show.

"When I read the script, I instantly said yes because the role interested me. My stand-ups, solo acts and past shows have been liked by the spectators and I knew this is what I should do to achieve something big in my career.

"I am glad that the people have liked my performance in the show. I hope to entertain them with each episode," he added.

"Tera Baap Mera Baap" is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)