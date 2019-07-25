Malaika Arora grooves to Anarkali Disco Chali in Dance India Dance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention because of Kareena Kapoor Khan's association with it. In the upcoming episode, the gorgeous diva Malaika Arora will be filling in as a guest judge for her beloved best-friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.



While all the performers put their best foot forward to impress Malaika, the diva was personally impressed by King Squads’ magical performance on her iconic number Chaiya Chaiya. Leaving Malaika beaming with a smile on her face, the performance brought back some fond memories from the shoot which she couldn’t help but share with everyone on the show.



Malaika will also dance on her disco song Anarkali Disco Chali. Sharing the glimpse of her dance performance and announcing her arrival on DID, she posted, "So excited to be judging #DanceIndiaDance on @zeetv this Sat – Sun, 8pm! Don’t miss to watch me grove on one of my favourite songs. @zeetvdid #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions"



Speaking about Chaiya Chaiya, Malaika said, “Whenever anyone performs to Chaiya Chaiya, I get nostalgic. I remember everything - all sequences and even how many times I stumbled and fell while dancing on the train. I will never forget Chaiyya Chaiyya as it was my first performance to a song on the big screen. There were superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Mani Ratnam Sir and Santosh Sivan, I felt so small in front of everybody because they had (at that time as well) all already achieved a lot in their life, but they still made me feel like family. Not even for a second, I felt like a newcomer who had just stepped out of her home to make a mark for herself in the industry. In fact, I didn’t miss my family because they showered me with so much love and constantly encouraged me.”