Malhar Pandya and Poulmi Das in Zee TV’s Aghori

02 Apr 2019 12:45 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s upcoming show Aghori (Essel Vision Productions) has been in the news for its unique concept.

As per reports, Parag Tyaagi, Gaurav Chopra, Eva Grover, and Simran Kaur will be playing major characters in the show.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned about Malhar Pandya of Naagin 2 and Kassam Tere Pyaar Ki fame and Poulmi Das of Suhani Si Ek Ladki and  Dil Hi Toh Hai fame joining the cast of the project.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Poulmi and Malhar will have grey shades to portray in the show.'

We tried contacting Poulmi and Malhar, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
