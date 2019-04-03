Malhar’s heroic entry to save Kalyani in Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) has been wining hearts and charts. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its gripping storyline and outstanding performances of the actors.



In the upcoming episodes, a mystery man kidnaps Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and forces her to marry him.



As per the plot, Atharva (Shagun Pandey) kidnaps Anupriya (Poorva Gokhale) to make her marry a drunkard. However, Kalyani reaches in the nick of time to stop the wedding. Unfortunately, the mystery man catches hold of Kalyani and asks her to marry him.



Fortunately, Malhar makes a heroic entry to stop the wedding.