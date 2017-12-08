Malini Kapoor and Ajay Sharma blessed with a baby boy!

Let’s congratulate the beautiful and talented actress, Malini Kapoor!

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the TV actress expecting her first baby from husband and actor, Ajay Sharma.

And guess what? The lady is blessed with a cute looking baby boy!

When TellyChakkar called up Malini to congratulate her she confirmed the news. Since she was busy with the toddler and asked us to call later.

Malini and Ajay both were last seen in SAB TV’s Yaro Ka Tashan.

We wish the couple a blissful parenthood!