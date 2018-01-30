Malini's first holiday with her child

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Actress Malini Kapoor, who became a mother in December last year, is excited about her first holiday with son Kiyan in Jaipur.
The pretty lady shared, "It's like holidaying after so many years. It's a special one because it's Kiyan's first travel.”
"Ajay (husband) is also a concerned father. I'm lucky to have two boys -- Ajay and Kiyan -- in my life. We are enjoying Jaipur,” she added.
Malini has acted in shows like Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan and Rang Rasiya.
(Source: IANS)
