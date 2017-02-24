Hot Downloads

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

Manasi Joshi Roy set to return to TV with Star Plus’ Dhai Kilo Ka Pack?

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
24 Feb 2017 04:46 PM

Once an actor always an actor!

And the saying seems to be legit for our TV beauties who, after handling marital and family duties, are swarming back to work with much aplomb.

Post Tasnim Sheikh in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Keerti Gaekwad in Sasural Simar Ka, another popular and talented actress is set to get back to work after a long hiatus.

Manasi Joshi Roy, who made a mark worldwide with her portrayal as Kkusum, will soon make her comeback after more than a decade.

Yes, the actress (married to actor Rohit Roy) is supposedly playing an important role in Balaji Telefilms and Sandiip Sikcand’s Dhai Kilo Ka Pack on Star Plus.

Just moments back, we reported about Anjali Anand being roped in to play the female lead while Kiran Karmarkar and Benazir Sheikh playing pivotal roles. Meherzan Mazda, as reported by the media will play the male lead. It will also have Kishwer Merchantt playing an important cameo.

Shares a source, “The makers are keeping the cast under wraps and are not ready to reveal Manasi’s character sketch. But she did shoot with the team and is said to be playing quite a significant character in the serial.”

Dhai Kilo Ka Pack will air in the afternoon slot along with Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji (sequel to Diya Aur Baati Hum by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd), Ek Aastha Aise Bhi (Ved Raj and Dheeraj Sarna) and Fatmagul’s Hindi adaptation (Bhairavi Raichura, Nandita Mehra and Purnendu Shekhar).

The daily, as reported will be a unique love story of two overweight people. It will have a good blend of love, emotions, humour and drama. 

Both Manasi and producer Sandiip Sikcand refused to talk about the matter.

Manasi, as viewers would know has also been much appreciated for her role in Saaya and Gharwali Uparwali. She is the daughter of Gujarati theatre actor, director and producer Arvind Joshi, and actor Sharman Joshi is her brother.

Well, if the news does come true, we congratulate the actor on her comeback and wish her great luck!

As for the show, with such a stellar cast, we are sure it will pack a punch with the audience.

