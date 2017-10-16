Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil became proud parents of a baby girl, Nirvi on 28 November, 2016.

Infact, ever since the baby is born, the actress has been flooding her social media posts with cute 'maa-beti’ pictures in a single frame and we must say, it is taking our hearts away.

In her recent Instagram post, Manasi shared a video where she is teaching her baby to mouth the first ‘Sa’ of the musical raga and by the looks of it, she seems to be hinting at her aspirations of making her

a talented and versatile singer just like herself! Afterall, who wouldn’t blush at the tag – ‘Like mother, like daughter!’

Take a look at her social media post –

Nirvi sang her first "Sa"!! As artist parents that's the biggest moment ever ... @parthivgohil9 and me are so happy we were together to see it! #babysteps #nirvi #nirvigrams A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh) on Oct 12, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

That’s really cute! Isn’t it?