TV News
News

Manav Gohil and Smita Bansal join hands for a tele-play

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2017 04:02 PM

Television’s finest actors Manav Gohil and Smita Bansal will team up yet again after years for a very interesting venture!!

Manav and Smita’s association dates back to the days of CID, wherein the two of them shared great onscreen rapport.

Now, they will be part of a tele-play which will be shot for digital medium.

As per sources, “Famous classics from all languages will be chosen and translated into Hindi and then performed which will be pre-shot as tele-plays. These plays are being shot for a digital space for Zee TV.”

We hear that ace film maker Nishikant Kamat who has movies to his credit Saatchya Aat Gharat and Dombivali East (Marathi), Evano Oruvan starring Madhavan (Tamil), Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam, Fugay (Hindi) will be producing this tele-play.

Also, ace actor Atul Parchure, last seen on TV in SAB TV’s Khatmal-E-Ishq will be the director for the tele-play.

As for the tele-play, it will be the translated version of the popular Marathi play ‘Naati Goti’.

When contacted, Manav and Smita confirmed that they will be shooting for the tele-play very soon.

When contacted, Atul Parchure said, “Yes, few established scripts from various languages will be made into tele-plays in Hindi. This play will be produced by Nishikant Kamat and I will be directing it. It will be for Zee TV.”

Here’s wishing the team all the very best!!

