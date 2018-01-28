Mandira’s consummation with Vijay to shock Bulbul in Saam Daam...

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed (Shakuntalam Telefilms) has been giving the audience a fair share of entertainment and drama. The daily will soon witness a major drama in its plotline.

According to our sources, a major confrontational drama is lined up in the upcoming episodes. From what we’ve heard, Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) and Bulbul (Aishwarya Khare) will flare into a war of words. During the argument, Mandira will reveal to her that she had a history with Vijay (Bhanu Uday) and that they were in a steamy relationship.

Mandira will also go to the extent of lying to Bulbul that she has consummated her relationship with Vijay.

“Bulbul will feel betrayed and cheated,” a source explained.

The viewers already know that Bulbul had feelings for Vijay however, the whole bride and groom swapping left things confounded.

What will happen once Bulbul gets to know more details about Vijay’s past?

What will happen once Bulbul gets to know more details about Vijay's past?