Mani Mallika to take the form of snake in Zee Bangla’s Saat Bhai Champa

Kolkata: Gear up to watch Zee Bangla’s Saat Bhai Champa! The intriguing upcoming episodes of this fantasy series will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Yes, with a fighting sequence ahead, the drama in the coming episodes will escalate a notch higher.

Well, according to our source, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, when Parul (Promita Chakrabartty) along with her jhola (bag) will rush to the jail to rescue Paddabati, Mani Mallika (Sudipta Banerjee) will try to stop them. But Mani Mallika will not be successful as Parul and Paddabati will put her in jail.

Next, when Raghab (Rudrajit Mukherjee), who has now turned a mongoose, along with Parul and Paddabati will be about to flee from there that a major thing will happen. While on their way, the apple will break right inside Parul’s jhola and from it will come out Nagraj.

On the other hand, after reading mantra, Mani Mallika will take the form of snake and escape from the jail.

OMG! What lies ahead now?

Well, a fight will take place between Nagraj, Mani Mallika and Raghab. Due to their poison, it would be difficult for Raghab to sustain. So, what will happen now? Will Nagraj and Mani Mallika kill Raghab? Or will Parul be able to save him? Only time will tell.

