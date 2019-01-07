News

Maniesh Paul gets OPERATED for...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 01:39 PM
MUMBAI: The champion of small screen, Maniesh Paul, is a man of his words and that's what makes him the person he is today. We've seen his quirky antics on television since years now and are aware about the professional side that he royally carries. From hosting the television shows to acting in movies and showcasing some 'Dabangg' performances on the world tours - this guy does everything that's required to entertain his fans.


Recently, he was in Delhi with his family where he got himself injured. It wasn't a critical one but required an operation. Posing in an IV Cannula on a hospital bed, he posted a picture on his Instagram that read "Injury in the thigh...had to be operated upon...im fine now... off to to punjab for a show...thanks for the wishes."
 


Amidst all this chaos, he had a show to attend in Punjab and this injury didn't stop him to fulfill that commitment. With the same passion towards his work, the 37-year-old actor left for Punjab to entertain his fans. This is a rare trait we see in performers these days but Maniesh has always made sure to do what he says. 

(Also read: Maniesh Paul gets emotional on the sets of Indian Idol)
 
Recently his short film Banjar for which he amassed critical acclaim. His look as a Sardar was on-point adding an authentic touch to the film. We wish the entertainer a speedy recovery!

