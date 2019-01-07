Maniesh Paul gets OPERATED for...

The champion of small screen, Maniesh Paul, is a man of his words and that's what makes him the person he is today. We've seen his quirky antics on television since years now and are aware about the professional side that he royally carries. From hosting the television shows to acting in movies and showcasing some 'Dabangg' performances on the world tours - this guy does everything that's required to entertain his fans.

Recently, he was in Delhi with his family where he got himself injured. It wasn't a critical one but required an operation. Posing in an IV Cannula on a hospital bed, he posted a picture on his Instagram that read "Injury in the thigh...had to be operated upon...im fine now... off to to punjab for a show...thanks for the wishes."