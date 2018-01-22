Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Maniesh Paul: Lulia Vantur a wonderful performer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 04:02 PM

New Delhi, January 21, 2018: Actor Maniesh Paul, who has just released his debut single "Harjai" with Iulia Vantur, says the Romanian TV presenter is a wonderful performer.

"The chemistry between Lulia and me was amazing. We had a lot of fun. Lulia is a wonderful performer. We had a wonderful time shooting for the song," Maniesh shared. 
"Harjai", presented by T-Series, is composed and penned by Sachin Gupta. The song that went live on January 17, currently has 4,263,722 views. 
Asked if he wants to release more songs, Maniesh said: "Yes, I plan to release more songs now. It also depends on how this one fares and if it happens, then why not? I love singing and yes, a couple of things are there in the pipeline as far as songs are concerned.

On the acting front, Maniesh will next be seen in "Baa Baaa Black Sheep". The film, directed by Vishwas Paandya, also stars Manjari Phadnis, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon. It will release on March 9.  

Tags > Maniesh Paul, Lulia Vantur, Romanian TV, Harjai, Baa Baaa Black Sheep, Kay Kay Menon, Vishwas Paandya, Manjari Phadnis, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, T-series, Sachin Gupta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days