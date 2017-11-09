Actor Maninder Singh, who is seen as Kanhaiya in "Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal", paid a tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by dancing on some of his popular songs on the TV show.



In an upcoming sequence of the show, Maninder will be seen donning five different looks to impress his five wives as per their characterisation.



"I enjoy dancing and had absolute fun shooting for the sequence. I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan and dancing to his songs was cherry on the cake for me. Since November is Shah Rukh's birthday month, this is a small token of tribute to him," Maninder said in a statement.



Shah Rukh celebrated his 52nd birthday on November 2.



"Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal", aired on Star Bharat, also features Kanchan Gupta, Ojaswi Oberoi and Astha Agarwal, among others.

(Source: IANS)