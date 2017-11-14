Actor Maninder Singh says he likes to spy on the entire cast and crew of TV show "Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?" by taking photographs and making videos



"Since we have such a hectic schedule a little of prank helps to relieve the load and work pressure. So I always try to do fun things with my co-actors and crew members. I always try to do certain things which tease the attention around.



Before taking a nap everybody will try figuring out whether, Maninder's camera is following them or not because I keep making their funny videos," Maninder said in a statement.



"Everyone enjoys the fun and pranks happening around as a little dose of madness is good for everyone. They have given me the tittle of ‘Mr. Prankster'. I really have fun with the entire cast and crew and we are like a family," he added.



"Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?" is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)