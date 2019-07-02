News

Manish Naggdev on break-up controversy with Srishty Rode: Didn't take my private affair into the public domain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jul 2019 04:34 PM

MUMBAI: Television actors Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode were in a committed relationship before they called it quits after the latter was evicted from controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 12. The duo kept the matter low profile by not openly talking about the same, but they were subjected to the blame game in the media and by fans.

However, Manish recently wrote an open letter and clarified his side of the story. Right after the open letter, people started to take sides and support either Manish or Srishty. An array of people accused Manish of bringing his personal problems into the public domain.

We reached out to Manish and asked for his reaction on the same, and he said, 'I don’t think I went out in public with the issue. The relationship and break-up were both public, so it had to also end in public. In the open letter, I talked about a show, I spoke about something that was already public knowledge and that needed to be shut in public once and for all. I haven’t put any allegations on anybody. In fact, if you read the letter, I haven’t even mentioned anybody’s name. I don’t have bad blood for anyone.'

What are your views on Srishty and Manish’s ugly break-up controversy? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Manish Naggdev, break-up controversy, Srishty Rode, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend Likee’s Digital Influencer Awards

Celebs attend Likee’s Digital Influencer Awards
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aalesha

past seven days