Manish Naggdev confirms his break up with Srishty Rode

07 Jan 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode have been grabbing the headlines these days for the rumours of their break-up. After dating for four years, the couple got engaged in February 2018.

But it seems post Srishty’s return from Bigg Boss 12 house, things haven’t been good and the rumours first suggested that it is because of co-contestant Rohit Suchanti.  The rumours started to surface when the two were seen partying with different groups and later when Manish spoke to a leading portal and confirmed about his breakup and said that it didn’t happen because of third party.

Manish said that he and Srishty were not together anymore and he further stated that he doesn’t want to mention the reason because there isn’t anything in particular and it happened because of minor disagreements, and different mindsets eventually led to their break up.

He further also stated that they wanted different things out of each other and over the past weeks they realized it wasn’t working out and they then decided to part ways.

He also said that he will always cherish the times spent with her and that he respects her and loves her. Calling out Rohit Suchanti’s name loud, he also said that none of this is happening because of any other guy, or girl, including him.

