Hot Downloads

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Manish Raisinghania is the new HERO of Dil Se Dil Tak

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
12 Mar 2017 10:53 AM

Recently there was a buzz of Sidharth Shukla creating a furor on sets of Dil Se Dil Tak with his tantrums.

With the producers having a tough time with his constatnt alleged behaviour, they finally reached out to the channel (Colors) for help.

And now seems like the makers have found a solution. Yes, they supposedly thrown Sidharth out and have found a new hero for the show.

Making a comeback to Colors will be Manish Raisinghania who will play the new Parth.

Shared a source, "After a hurried search the makers decided on finalising Manish, who is not only a good actpr but has had a warm relationship with the channel when he worked with Sasural Simar Ka."

The actor will begin shoot soon.

Manish remained unavailable to comment.

Tags > Manish Raisinghania, Dil Se Dil Tak, Colors, replacement, Sidharth Shukla,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top