Manish Raisinghania is the new HERO of Dil Se Dil Tak

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?
Recently there was a buzz of Sidharth Shukla creating a furor on sets of Dil Se Dil Tak with his tantrums.
With the producers having a tough time with his constatnt alleged behaviour, they finally reached out to the channel (Colors) for help.
And now seems like the makers have found a solution. Yes, they supposedly thrown Sidharth out and have found a new hero for the show.
Making a comeback to Colors will be Manish Raisinghania who will play the new Parth.
Shared a source, "After a hurried search the makers decided on finalising Manish, who is not only a good actpr but has had a warm relationship with the channel when he worked with Sasural Simar Ka."
The actor will begin shoot soon.
Manish remained unavailable to comment.
Add new comment