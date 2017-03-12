Manish Raisinghania is the new HERO of Dil Se Dil Tak

Recently there was a buzz of Sidharth Shukla creating a furor on sets of Dil Se Dil Tak with his tantrums.

With the producers having a tough time with his constatnt alleged behaviour, they finally reached out to the channel (Colors) for help.

And now seems like the makers have found a solution. Yes, they supposedly thrown Sidharth out and have found a new hero for the show.

Making a comeback to Colors will be Manish Raisinghania who will play the new Parth.

Shared a source, "After a hurried search the makers decided on finalising Manish, who is not only a good actpr but has had a warm relationship with the channel when he worked with Sasural Simar Ka."

The actor will begin shoot soon.

Manish remained unavailable to comment.