Manoj Chandila roped in for Big Magic’s Eklavya

27 Apr 2017 04:59 PM

The good looking hunk Manoj Chandila, who was recently seen in Colors’ Devanshi has bagged a new project.

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about FilmFarm launching a new drama Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha on Big Magic.

Our source informs us that, Manoj has been roped in to play a negative role in the daily series. He will be seen as a musician in the upcoming episodes who will enter the series with some ulterior motives.

Manoj is yet to begin shooting for the daily.

When we contacted Manoj, he told us, “I was approached for the role but nothing is confirmed yet.”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

