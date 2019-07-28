Manoj Singh gets applauded for his directorial debut ‘Moksh To Maya’.

MUMBAI: The thriller fan-based story ‘Moksh to Maya’ was screened at suburban multiplex. The movie was showcased in the presence of the press fraternity along with popular Bollywood personalities like Bidita Bag, Meghna Malik, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, Neeraj Bharaddwaj, Megha Bhatt, Upasna Singh, Shewta Thakkar, Manoj Singh, Mahesh Thakur, Tej Sapru and many more. The movie ‘Moksh to Maya’ the beginning of an end, directed by Manoj Singh is a well-crafted thriller story which portrays an entertaining journey of an extraordinary girl Maya, who is in a hurdle of life for choosing her desires and bravely facing its consequences as a free bird.



Close friends of the cast and the director made their special presence in support for the director’s debut film. According to the sources, the movie touched many hearts, as it has a strong message for women empowerment and liberation.



The guests were very excited to watch the film and praised director Manoj Singh’s efforts and his long dedication and experience in the industry. They were swayed by Actress Bidita Bag’s performance and were amazed that how well she dwelled her role justifying it as the milestone performance of her career.



The people present over there were taken back with the power pact performance of actress Meghna Mallik’s as a tough cop. Meghna, popularly known for her ‘Ammaji’ role in ‘Na Anna Is Desh Ladoo’ will be giving some real surprises to her fans with her brilliant performance in the movie.



“I am thankful to Satish Poojari and Ranjish Singh for giving me this big opportunity. It was a delight to work with them. The movie has touched audience heart and I am sure that the movie will do great in the cinema. After this successful directorial debut of mine I will make sure to entertain the audience with my future projects as well” quoted Manoj Singh.



Throughout the movie, the captain of the ship Director Manoj Singh was enjoying guest’s reaction and receiving good wishes for his directorial debut. Director thanked everyone for the support and encouragement for his debut film. He also promised that he will be coming up with some more interesting subjects to gain more love from the audience.



Other actors like Ehsaan Khan, Raj Premi, Neeraj Bharaddwaj, Muni Jha, Syed Raza Ahmed, Shweta Thakore, Megha Bhatt, Karnam Rajani, Sima Pari and Rahul Sinha were also brilliant with their performance garnering praises for their hard work in the film.



The entire cast and crew are excited with the release of the film 'Moksh To Maya', is a thriller-based movie written by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma and produced by Antaraa creation LLP, Sweta Thakore, Neeraj Bharaddwaj, Ramesh Rajpurohit, Krishnajee.