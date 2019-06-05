News

Mansi Srivastava NOT quitting Divya Drishti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is currently seen in Divya Drishti and is enjoying playing her character Lavanya in the show. Recently, there were reports that she is quitting the show, however, the actress shared that the news is not true.

She told Pinkvilla, “The new is absolutely false, I am not quitting at all and there is no such thing that I will even think about quitting the show. People should get in touch with me before putting out the reports. In fact, something interesting is going to come in about a week since Lavanya and Rakshit have got married and a major plot is coming ahead, so there is no question of quitting the show.”

She added, “In fact, I am loving the character, since it is extremely bubbly and these reports simply come across as a shock to me since I was never asked about it being true or not.”

Mansi has previously acted in various shows. She is known for playing Heer in Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Shivani in Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Shatabdi in Peterson Hill. She has also been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Ishqbaaaz

Tags > Mansi Srivastava, Divya Drishti, Lavanya, Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Shivani, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Shatabdi, Peterson Hill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar...

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta

past seven days