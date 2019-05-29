Manu Malik and Tanu Vidyarthi join Dangal TV’s next

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Dangal TV’s upcoming show Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam, helmed by Triangle Films.

We recently broke the news about TV actress Nikita Sharma playing the lead role of a naagin in the above-mentioned show (Read here: Nikita Sharma to play naagin on TV).



We also wrote about popular child artists Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and Kashvi Kothari joining the cast (Read here: Kashvi Kothari to play young naagin in Dangal TV’s show; Ayaan Zubair Rahmani roped in).



Now, we have an update that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Manu Malik and film actor Tanu Vidyarthi have bagged the show.



According to our sources, the actor will be seen playing the protagonist’s parents in the show.



We could not get through to the actors for their comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show.