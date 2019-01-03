News

Marathi actor Akshay Kelkar to play the lead in SAB TV’s Bhakharwadi

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jan 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Young Marathi actor Akshay Kelkar, who rose to fame with Swapna Waghmare Joshi's Marathi film Madhuri, has bagged JD Majethia’s upcoming TV project Bhakharwadi on SAB TV.

Akshay, who is also an art director, has been roped in to play the male lead in the show.

As per media reports, Bhakharwadi is a slice-of-life comedy show based on two families: one Gujarati and one Marathi. Noted actors Paresh Ganatra and Deven Bhojani have been roped in for the show. Paresh is a part of the Gujarati family, and Deven belongs to the Marathi family.

The show will have 19 popular actors from the Gujarati and Marathi film industries, which include Jayesh More and Bhakti Rathod.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show!
