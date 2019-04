MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming investigative drama Special Operation Team. The show will be produced by Banijay Asia in collaboration with Salman Khan Productions.

TellyChakkar was the first one to exclusively report about Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Pooja Gor and IPL cricketer Yudhishthir Singh being roped in for the show ( Pooja Gor to turn cop for Salman Khan’s next on Sony TV ).Earlier in the day, we mentioned about actors Asmita Jagga and Kunal Pant also joining the show ( IPL cricketer Yudhishthir Singh to make his acting debut with Salman Khan's show ).Now, we have information that Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who has featured in films like Carry On Maratha, Kanha, Dongari ka Raja, and Deool Band, has joined the cast of Special Operation Team.The show will focus on scams and scandals, and all the actors will be a part of an investigative team that solves cases.We could not get through Gashmeer for a comment.