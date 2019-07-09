News

Marathi Actress Spruha Joshi roped in for Hotstar Specials presents ‘The Office’

Known for her performance in Marathi shows like Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta and Unch Maaza Zoka, actress Spruha Joshi has made a special place for herself in the world of Marathi Entertainment. Breaking away from the mold, she has now ventured in Hindi entertainment and will be seen in Hotstar Specials presents ‘The Office’ - an official adaptation of the international series. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles showcase the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. Spruha joins the ensemble cast of ‘The Office’ as Geeta, a real-estate dealer who helps the protagonist Jagdeep Chadda (Mukul Chadda) find the perfect house as his first buy! This also marks Spruha’s debut in digital entertainment.

Talking about the show, Spruha Joshi said, “I am glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Indian adaptation of ‘The Office’. The story and mockumentary style of delivery is very different from what I've done before. I've had a great time shooting with the cast and I hope viewers enjoy the show"

The ensemble cast of ‘The Office’ includes Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others. 

With 50% Chill and 60% चुल, catch all episodes of Hotstar Specials presents ‘The Office’ streaming now only on Hotstar VIP

