Marathi flavour to the stage! Aly and Natasha put up a special laavni act on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Week after week, the stage of Nach Baliye 9 is witnessing an array of performances, very different and unique in their own sense. This week one of the acts that stood out was the act put up by Aly and Natasha, who are one of the ex-couples on the show. The couple put up a proper laavni act much to the delight of the judges and the audience, as laavni is the traditional marathi dance form and is very beautiful.

Aly, in a never seen before avatar donned the robes of a ‘Nachya’. This Marathi term means a man with effeminate traits, voice and gestures, or as most commonly known as a male dancer who dresses up as a female for the theatre acts and dramas put up by the Marathi folk. Aly, who specifically loved his beard had to shave it off and apply lipstick as well. He donned a white kurta with a purple Nehru jacket with exaggerated eyes and bold lips, and nailed the look with his perfect portrayal of a ‘Nachya’.

The couple danced on the tunes of the hit Bollywood song ‘Mala Jaau De’ from Ferrari ki Sawari and also 'Awari' from Ek Villain where Natasha looked extremely appealing in an authentic laavni outfit and Aly looked unique complementing his partner well. The act received a standing ovation and staying true to the essence of laavni entertained the audience to their core.

Nach Baliye has been in the news for the high glamour content and elaborate grandeur associated with the latest season. It’s also being hailed as the most exciting and intriguing dance reality show because of the twist that the concept has this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see five ex couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

It is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus.