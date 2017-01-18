Marriage on cards for Dhairya and Trishna in Santoshi Maa

Tellychakkar.com always updates readers with regular dose of information about shows and stars.



Now, we have exclusive dope on &TV’s popular show Santoshi Maa (Rashmi Sharma Production) that has kept viewers glued with its interesting storyline.



Loyal viewers of the daily are already aware that Trishna (Debina Bonnerjee) has come to spoil Dhairya (Ayaz Ahmed) and Santoshi’s (Ratan Rajpoot) relationship and she will be successful in her move.



The evil Trishna has proposed Dhairya for marriage and he has accepted it. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot. However, Santoshi is heartbroken with Dhairya’s decision.



In the coming episode, Dhairya’s family will ask Trishna for her kundli. However, Trishna will get worried as she wouldn’t have any kundli being goddess Poulomi. Hence, Santoshi will decide to reveal Trishna’s reality in front of Dhairya.



What will happen next?



Well, Trishna’s mom (played by Kamalika Guha Thakurta) will bring a fake kundli at the right moment. The kundli will show that Dhairya and Trishna are made for each other.



Will Dhairya marry Trishna?



