Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?

Who is the Top TV Face of the Year 2016 (Female)?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Marriage on cards for Dhairya and Trishna in Santoshi Maa

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 04:29 PM

Tellychakkar.com always updates readers with regular dose of information about shows and stars.
 
Now, we have exclusive dope on &TV’s popular show Santoshi Maa (Rashmi Sharma Production) that has kept viewers glued with its interesting storyline.
 
Loyal viewers of the daily are already aware that Trishna (Debina Bonnerjee) has come to spoil Dhairya (Ayaz Ahmed) and Santoshi’s (Ratan Rajpoot) relationship and she will be successful in her move.
 
The evil Trishna has proposed Dhairya for marriage and he has accepted it. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot. However, Santoshi is heartbroken with Dhairya’s decision.
 
In the coming episode, Dhairya’s family will ask Trishna for her kundli. However, Trishna will get worried as she wouldn’t have any kundli being goddess Poulomi. Hence, Santoshi will decide to reveal Trishna’s reality in front of Dhairya.
 
What will happen next?
 
Well, Trishna’s mom (played by Kamalika Guha Thakurta) will bring a fake kundli at the right moment. The kundli will show that Dhairya and Trishna are made for each other.
 
Will Dhairya marry Trishna?
 
Watch the high-voltage drama in the soap soon.
 
Unfortunately, we couldn’t connect with the actors.

Tags > Dhairya and Trishna, Santoshi Maa, Marriage on cards, &TV, Debina Bonnerjee, Ratan Rajpoot, Ayaz Ahmed, Rashmi Sharma Production,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top