Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aalesha

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Mayuri to leave the Chidiya Ghar house

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 03:07 PM

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) delivers blend of laughter, emotion, drama and educates masses with social message based stories.

After the Holi sequence, the makers are now gearing up with a new plot revolving around Mayuri and Gomukh played by Shafaq Naaz and Sumit Arora respectively.

In the upcoming episodes, Gomukh, who is a teacher, will win a prestigious award. This acknowledgment will bring pride in him and he will start behaving rudely with his wife Mayuri and the Chidiya Ghar family members.

In one of the instances, Gomukh would treat Mayuri rudely and call her illiterate, due to which she will decide to leave the Chidiya Ghar house.

Will Gomukh realise this mistake and get her back? Or will this be the end of Gomukh-Mayuri's relationship?

We buzzed Shafaq but she remained unreachable for comment.

Tags > Chidiya Ghar, SAB TV, Garima Productions, Shafaq Naaz, Mayuri, Gomukh, Sumit Arora,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top