Mayuri to leave the Chidiya Ghar house

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) delivers blend of laughter, emotion, drama and educates masses with social message based stories.

After the Holi sequence, the makers are now gearing up with a new plot revolving around Mayuri and Gomukh played by Shafaq Naaz and Sumit Arora respectively.

In the upcoming episodes, Gomukh, who is a teacher, will win a prestigious award. This acknowledgment will bring pride in him and he will start behaving rudely with his wife Mayuri and the Chidiya Ghar family members.

In one of the instances, Gomukh would treat Mayuri rudely and call her illiterate, due to which she will decide to leave the Chidiya Ghar house.

Will Gomukh realise this mistake and get her back? Or will this be the end of Gomukh-Mayuri's relationship?

We buzzed Shafaq but she remained unreachable for comment.