Meera Deosthale loves ‘THIS’ about her ex co-star Vijayendra Kumeria!

MUMBAI: Meera Desosthale and Vijayendra Kunmeria looked very good together as Chakor and Suraj in Colors’ Udann. The show soon took a leap, and the two actors made an exit for different reasons.



According to media reports, Meera did not want to play mother to a girl who was almost equal in age to her. She has recently made guest appearances in various shows such as Kitchen Champion and Khatra Khatra Khatra on Colors.



Well, the lady recently took to Instagram and offered her fans a chance to throw questions at her. One fan asked her the one quality she absolutely loves about Vijayendra. Meera mentioned that she loves Vijayendra’s passion!





