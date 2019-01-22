News

Meet Aly Goni’s little munchkin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 04:47 PM
MUMBAI: Aly Goni, who rose to fame with his performance as Romi in Star Plus’ Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

Aly seems to be one of the strong contestants on the show, and he has completed all his tasks. Many actors own pets and are extremely attached to them. Their pets become their lifelines and their children.

Aly also has a little pup. He shared a very cute and adorable photo and captioned it saying, ‘Hello everyone say hi to Rambo my little munchkin.’

Aly has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.
