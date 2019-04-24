News

Meet Jennifer Winget’s ‘SOUL SISTER’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 08:00 PM
MUMBAI: They said that actresses can never be friends. But looks like this phrase is passé.

The entertainment industry seems to have matured and evolved very well and grown in such a way that every individual respects each other’s working space. They also do not let their professional competitions come in the way of developing friendships and personal relationships within the same circuit.

Jennifer Winget is by far one of the finest actresses our television industry can boast of. And while she continues to grow as an artist and we have seen her having a gala time with her BFFs in the likes of Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim through her social media posts, we happened to glance over yet another post on her Instagram where she posted a picture with her close pal, captioning her to be her soul sister.

Ahana Ghai, who happens to be the owner and founder of Kuku-Nana Jewellery, met her after a long time, and the two spent some quality time together. By the looks of it, they had a fun evening! Take a look at Jennifer and Ahana’s posts below.
Cheers to healthy friendships, Ahana and Jennifer!
